Educators discuss looming budget cuts at MEA-MFT Educators' Conference

Some teachers are using the MEA-MFT Educators' Conference in Missoula as a platform to discuss the importance of education, during a time of looming statewide budget cuts.

The Office of Public Instruction is preparing to cut its budget by $19-million over the next two years.

Here's the breakdown:

- $6.3-million from the data-for-achievement payments

- $5.8-million from school facilities payments

- $5.6-million from combined fund block grants

- $1-million from new secondary vocational education



Right now, the state superintendent says that the only educational program the OPI believes can be cut is the nearly $500,000 dollar gifted and talented budget.

Superintendent Elsie Arntzen tells ABC FOX Montana, "My job is to put stability into Montana's local school districts and not lead by fear. As a former legislator of 12 years, I know that school funding is directed by the legislature and can only be altered by the legislature. The OPI has had robust conversations with districts throughout this budgeting process and will continue to do so."

One Visual Arts Teacher at Big Sky High School says that the statewide education budget cuts are part of a financial blow that he's been experiencing for decades.

"You know, they're always talking about tightening your belt due to the financial crisis of 2008," says Dustin Hoon, "It's 2017. Teaching matters. Education matters. Put your money where your mouth is."

OPI sent its budget reduction recommendations to the Legislative Finance Committee at the beginning of this month.

The decision is now in the hands of Governor Steve Bullock.