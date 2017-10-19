Report details EPA budget cut's affect on Montana watersheds

Environmental groups warn of 'rough waters ahead' as the threat of significant budget cuts loom over the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Missoula-based research and policy group, Environment Montana, published a report explaining what could happen in our state if the EPA lost a third of its budget-- as proposed by the President Trump Administration.

David Brooks of Trout Unlimited contributed research to the report.

Conservationists say the cuts could jeopardize clean drinking water, set back Superfund clean-up and increase overall pollution on Montana's waterways.

Laura Ziemer works for the Bozeman branch of Trout Unlimited, a non-profit organization that conserves streams, rivers and upland habitats for fish and people alike.

She says in Montana a loss of funding could mean backwards steps on our success of cleaning up pollution.

"If the EPA were to lose funding that it brings to watershed restoration efforts, that would set back really important efforts going on for example in the Upper Clark Fork to address abandoned mine clean up,” Ziemer said.

“Those are old tailings piles that have long since been abandoned by the mine operators that are no longer in existence. It’s an effort to being both clean water for municipalities and rural communities as well as fish and wildlife that depends on those and those kinds of efforts would be completely undone. "

Ziemer says Trout Unlimited matches federal funds by more than dollar per dollar with private and state funds.

“It’s that knitting together of funding sources to apply them to important and pressing watershed health initiatives that are in jeopardy when those federal funds disappear."

If the budget goes through and the EPA funding gets cut, the report estimates that Montana specifically would lose about $5 million dollars of grant money, which is about 2/3 of what the state received last year.

Read the full report here.