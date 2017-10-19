World's largest bigfoot museum is being built in Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

World's largest bigfoot museum is being built in Montana

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -

The world’s largest Bigfoot museum is being built in Montana.

This museum will be in east glacier and will also be a part of a 100-plus room hotel.

This Bigfoot museum and hotel is expected to be a 25 million dollar project.

And most of the artifacts of the museum are worth over 50,000 dollars each

Tom Biscardi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bigfoot Investments Inc., has partnered up with Bill and Carol Stewart, who own the dancing bears inn in the center of East Glacier.

Biscardi said that their goal is to make east glacier an all year round tourist attraction.

He said that it is a multi-story hotel that will house the only live theater for miles and will have an award-winning restaurant and lounge.

And he says it will have something that has never done before, a 10,000 square foot Bigfoot museum.

"I want everybody around the globe to know that this is going to be the most phenomenal, grandiose bigfoot museum ever in the entire world and will be filled with interesting things for everybody to come and see," said Biscardi.

Biscardi said that there is a second hotel location in the area that will have an 100 foot teepee, which will have the largest white buffalo heard including an alpha male that is1,500 pounds.

This location will also have 50 rooms and a rest service station.

