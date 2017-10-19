More than 2,000 educators attended Montana Educators' Association Conference

More than two thousand educators attended the Montana Educators’ Association Conference in Missoula Monday.

Educators came from all over the northwest.

Craig Messerman, Local MEA-MFT Chairperson and Organizer, said that this is one of the largest conferences in the country to bring the education community together.

This conference is unique because it is open to all educators, including teachers, University professors, government agencies, and others in the education field.

Messerman said that it is important for teachers of all levels and subjects to meet, interact, and grow from each other.

He added that teachers have the opportunity to present their expertise and show other educators what makes them successful in the classroom.

"The main objective is for teachers to share and teach teachers, you know teach other teachers," said Messerman.

Messerman said that this conference is also a great opportunity to network and rekindle with colleagues and friends.

Dustin Hoon, visual arts teacher at Big Sky High School, said that this event is energizing because it encourages cross-curriculum development.

"I find that meeting so many like-minded individuals is good for not only my psychee but for my curriculum development,” said Hoon.

Messerman said that it is important for University professors to attend because he explained that the education department from the University often trains their high school teachers, so this event is beneficial because it helps keep these teachers and professors in contact.

"We can influence what they do at the university as well as them helping us here," said Messerman.

There were several interactive booths at this conference, including booths from state agencies, textbook companies, fundraising organizations, and many more.

There were also booths selling books and supplies for classrooms.