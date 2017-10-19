Date Submitted: 10-19-17

Department: News

Position: News Digital Journalists - Kalispell

Date Available: October 20th

Job Description: Shoot/write/edit news stories for television broadcast, web, and social media. Community appearances and other duties as assigned.

Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred. Camera and editing skills are a must; PC competent; Ability to lift and carry up to 25 lbs. equipment.

ABC FOX Montana is hiring a News Digital Journalist for our statewide and regional newscasts. This position will be based in Kalispell, Mt. We are the local HD leader and are on the cutting edge of technology in the market. Come live and work in beautiful Northwest Montana, home of Glacier National Park. We are looking for a creative storyteller with solid shooting & editing skills. A successful candidate must be motivated, ambitious, and hardworking. He/she must be organized and able to meet daily deadlines. Competitive salary & benefits. This is a great place to learn and grow! Please submit resume, cover letter, demo-reel link via email to jobs@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.