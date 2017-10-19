Lawsuit challenges DeVos' guidance on campus sexual assault

The Brawl of the Wild has been a Montana tradition for 120 years and this November will be the 121st meeting between the Griz and the Bobcats.

Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.

Violent threats against inmates and guards, prompt the Missoula County Attorney to request a judge limit the movement of two homicide suspects. The alleged threats are exceptionally graphic.

MISSOULA, Mont. - After a fight at the University of Montana homecoming football game in Missoula this weekend, a Helena woman was left with two black eyes. "The next thing I know is I am bleeding all over the place and I have no idea what happened," said Nancy Collick, the alleged victim. Nancy is still in shock and has been seeing different doctors to get her eyes and nose checked out.

A high-rise apartment building could be approved or denied by Bozeman city commissioners Wednesday night, but not before the public has another say.

New numbers released from the University of Montana show tourists spent 3-billion dollars in Montana in 2016. The tourism industry employs nearly 35,000 people directly in Montana, but visitors also keep many other businesses from gas stations to shops even restaurants. Some of the local businesses here in Missoula tell me they rely on that tourism every year. The majority of this tourism and spending comes from Montana's two national parks. The visitation to the ...