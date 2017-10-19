UM gets $10 million donation to expand College of Education and Human Science Department

The University of Montana's college of education has received a $10 million dollar donation to go towards the expansion of several programs and projects.

The expansion will be better prepare students by supporting new state of the art learning environments. It will provide 35,000 square feet of space that will provide new perks like an 500 seat auditorium and 2 new state of the art Learning and Belonging Pre-Schools Classrooms. The expansion builds on the mission of the Pre-school which is to provide pioneering opportunities for inter-disciplinary research. Communication and Outreach Manager Peter Knox said "Our early childhood education students, our elementary education students as well as our counselor and speech language pathologist can observe Pre-school students and early childhood education specialist in their natural setting without disturbing the classroom.

Students aren't the only ones benefiting, with the classroom expansion an additional 32 students will be allowed to enroll in the L.A.B. Pre-school and other programs in the college like the Montana Digital Academy and Counselor Education will also see enhancements.



