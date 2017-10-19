Drop, cover and hold on! Practice earthquake drills in the Great Shakeout

Today is the Great Shakeout! Which means that millions of people across the nation will be participating in the world’s largest earthquake drills.

Montana is a very seismically active state. Just a few days ago a 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit right outside of Lincoln. And this summer, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook all of Montana.

Montana on average has 7-10 earthquakes a day making it the fourth most seismically active state. In 1959 the 14th largest earthquake to ever happen in the United States shook Hebgen Lake. This earthquake was magnitude of 7.5 and killed 28 people.

I spoke with John Bellini who works with USGS out of Denver, and he says the reason behind the Western part of Montana being so seismically active is because of faulting due to basin and range terrain as well as the Rocky Mountains.

Because of their formation due to their nearness of the plate boundaries there are some compression in the Western part of the United States and that builds the mountains and that process, causes faults.

Today at 10:19am, 20 million Americans and almost 140-thousand Montanans will participate in and practice how to drop, cover and hold on.

Drop- drop where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and also allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter if nearby.

Cover- cover your head and neck with one arm and hand

Hold on- hold on until shaking stops under shelter. Hold on to it with one hand, be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts.

If you would like to sign up in the great shakeout then click here.