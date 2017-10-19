Murder suspects make threats from inside jail - - how common is - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Murder suspects make threats from inside jail - - how common is it?

Violent threats against inmates and guards, prompt the Missoula County Attorney to request a judge limit the movement of two homicide suspects.

The alleged threats are exceptionally graphic.

The two suspects have been jailed since August, when police arrested them for allegedly murdering and dismembering two people.

Augustus Standingrock and Tiffanie Pierce are accused of killing 24-year-old Jackson Wiles, and Marilyn Picket, who was just 15-years-old.

When police searched the home where the suspects lived, they found the bodies in the basement cut-up and stuffed in plastic tubs filled with chemicals.

Court documents show Standingrock threatened jail staff with a make-shift weapon,

The documents show Pierce threatened an inmate by saying, "You just signed your death warrant."

She also allegedly talked about using wires from a cell camera to hurt staff and breaking someone's neck with her hands.

Sheriff’s deputy's say wild threats are not uncommon in jail.

They say they do take the threats seriously though, especially when the threats come from longer-term inmates, since after they've been in for a while, they are not fueled by drugs or alcohol.

“When an inmate is drunk, or intoxicated, or on some kind of drug and they say something, that they don't really mean, we're not going to hold them accountable for it,” says Cmdr. Jason Kowalski from the Missoula County Detention Facility.  “We’re going to let them sober up and they are usually very apologetic for that threat that they made during those situations.  But somebody that's been off the drugs or alcohol for a while and they have intent behind them, we take those seriously.  We’re going to hold them accountable through the court system if needed."

The jail commander went on to say that they take threats especially seriously when they come from inmates who are in for violent crimes, like Standingrock and Pierce.

The two murder suspects at this point are not facing new charges for their alleged jail threats.

The county attorney is seeking to have a judge impose further restrictions on them as they are awaiting trial.

  UM Marching Band does not have enough funding to attend the Griz vs. Bobcats game

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-10-18 23:16:30 GMT

  Lighting tech for TV Show 'Yellowstone' faces cocaine-selling charges

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-10-19 02:36:53 GMT

  Pair charged with murder, dismemberment threatening to kill guards

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:56:00 GMT

  Murder suspects make threats from inside jail - - how common is it?

    Thursday, October 19 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-10-19 04:51:43 GMT

  Investigation update on the violent outbreak at the UM homecoming game

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-10-18 00:05:23 GMT

  UPDATE: Controversial Black Olive project approved in Bozeman

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-10-19 03:44:23 GMT

  Pregnant mom discovers body near Northtown Mall

    Tuesday, January 24 2017 9:58 PM EST2017-01-25 02:58:57 GMT

  Woman punched in the face at Montana homecoming game

    Monday, October 16 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-10-17 01:21:25 GMT

