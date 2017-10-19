Murder suspects make threats from inside jail - - how common is it?

The Brawl of the Wild has been a Montana tradition for 120 years and this November will be the 121st meeting between the Griz and the Bobcats.
A lighting technician working for Kevin Costner's TV show 'Yellowstone' is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly trying to sell cocaine to crew members in Darby.
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
Violent threats against inmates and guards, prompt the Missoula County Attorney to request a judge limit the movement of two homicide suspects. The alleged threats are exceptionally graphic.
UM is considering reinstating emergency response technology in the wake of Saturday's violent outbreak between two women at the homecoming game.
A high-rise apartment building could be approved or denied by Bozeman city commissioners Wednesday night, but not before the public has another say.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was found dead on a sidewalk Tuesday morning and Spokane Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. A witness told KHQ he found a dead body on the sidewalk near his home with apparent stab wounds. Spokane Police say there was "a large amount of blood" surrounding the body.
MISSOULA, Mont. - After a fight at the University of Montana homecoming football game in Missoula this weekend, a Helena woman was left with two black eyes. "The next thing I know is I am bleeding all over the place and I have no idea what happened," said Nancy Collick, the alleged victim. Nancy is still in shock and has been seeing different doctors to get her eyes and nose checked out.
