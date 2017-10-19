Update: power outages with Bitterroot Valley and Flathead Valley

Hundreds of people in the Flathead Valley are still without power Wednesday night due to yesterday's brutal winds.

Wendy Ostrom-Price with Flathead Electric said there are 17 power outages in the Flathead Valley, which is affecting 465 business and home members in the region.

Flathead Electric workers are still fixing downed power lines and poles from Tuesday’s storm that generated on average 45 mile per hour winds.

However, the effects of the storm don't stop there.

In the Bitterroot Valley, Butch Larcombe with NorthWestern Energy said power was restored to 1,100 customers without electricity this morning.

Chief Jeff Motley with the Stevensville City Volunteer Fire Department said power may be back but the wind storm caused serious damage.

"Yesterday about 4:30pm we had a storm front come through with high winds. It blew over a large cottonwood tree in then took down main power feed,” said Motley.

Motley said Pine and College streets were blocked off overnight due to downed power lines, which caused major difficulties for drivers.

He said those roads re-opened early this morning around eight.

However, again this is not the case for people in the Flathead Valley.

Flathead Electric said it does not know when power will be restored, but it is working as quickly as possible.