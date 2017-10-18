Lighting tech for TV Show 'Yellowstone' faces cocaine-selling charges

A lighting technician working for Kevin Costner's TV show 'Yellowstone' is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly trying to sell cocaine to crew members in Darby.

According to court documents, Austin Murphy, 35, was staying at the Quality Inn in Hamilton when his employer called the hotel because he didn't show up to work.

A front desk employee went to his room and found him "exceptionally" groggy.

Papers state that Murphy was transported to the hospital, where he admitted to a Hamilton Police officer that he bought $1,500 worth of cocaine to sell to his friends on set.

An investigation of his hotel room uncovered, among other drug paraphernalia, 27 grams of cocaine.

Murphy faces two felony charges, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.