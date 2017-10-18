UPDATE: Controversial Black Olive project approved in Bozeman

UPDATE: After a 3 1/2 hour meeting, commissioners approved the project with a design amendment, on a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Cyndy Andrus was the only commissioner to vote against it.

---------------------------------------------------

A high-rise apartment building could be approved or denied by Bozeman city commissioners Wednesday night, but not before the public has another say.

The five story Black Olive project has been a source of contempt for area residents since its inception, but proponents of the project say it would help Bozeman meet the demand for housing without turning to sprawl.

More than 70 people turned out to City Hall Wednesday, to give comment in both directions.

Rent prices have soared in Bozeman in the last five years, as has the demand for housing.

Issues the public is bringing to the attention of commissioners: parking, rent prices, the need for infill versus sprawl.

Proponents of the project warn of what sprawl has done to other cities across the country.

Opponents say it would be precedent setting; if one high rise is permitted, they will start appearing all over town. They also say it does not fit the character or the historic district and is too tall.

This is the fourth day of public hearing about the project and commissioners could vote tonight to approve it, deny it or approve it with modifications.