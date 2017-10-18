UM buy-outs are being offered to non-faculty to help adjust the budget

A campus meeting is held this afternoon to discuss more buy-outs and this time for non-faculty employees.

UM’s interim President, Sheila Stearns said that there is a combination of strategies that can help adjust the budget, but the biggest issue right now is that almost 90 percent of University spending is going to personal services like health insurance.

Stearns said that this number needs to come down to hopefully 75 percent,

"So our total expenditures and net of waivers is nearly 132 million and of that 117.5 million goes to personal services. We do need to drive that down. We absolutely have to," said Stearns.

The University is offering this severance package to help decrease this number.

Rosie Keller, Interim Vice President of Administration and Finance, said that this package is being offered to full-time employees with a minimum of 2 years of continuous service.

Keller explained the benefits of this package.

"In addition to being paid for that 6 month period, you will also be eligible to receive your medical and dental insurance for one full year so that means from January 1st, 2018 through December 31st, 2018,” said Keller.

At the end of the meeting, the public was able to ask questions.

Popular questions for discussion were about how this package could affect retirement and what are the qualifications for a full-time employee.

Keller said these questions will be answered at the workshops which will be held on Monday.