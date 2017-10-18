Interactive map: Favorite Halloween candy by state

Using 10 years of sale data, CandyStore charted the top sweets for each state. Some choices are unsurprising: Reese's, M&M's, Snickers. Others are a bit of a head scratcher like Montana's love of gum. When there are Sour Patch Kids how do you choose gum?

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.