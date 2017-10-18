Anaconda police chief dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Anaconda police chief dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Posted:

A former Anaconda police chief took his own life Monday evening after a battle with brain cancer.

Current Police Chief Tim Barkell confirmed the passing of Tom Blaz, 64, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Barkell saysBlaz was found on a park bench in the Kennedy Commons in the middle of town. 

Details of a memorial service are pending. 

