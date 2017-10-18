Pair charged with murder, dismemberment threatening to kill guards

Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.

Incidences involving Standingrock date back to August 20 and culminated on Sept. 11 with a two-hour long ordeal where Standingrock threatened staff with a make-shift weapon. The Detention Response Team was required to de-escalate the situation.

Two days later, court documents say that Standingrock challenged a guard to a fight. Less than a week after that incident Standingrock reportedly encouraged other inmates to “…stab and kill guards. You can take them.”

Disruptions and threats continued into October with Standingrock landing himself in restraints and MAX for his protection and the protection of staff.

Pierce displayed similar behavior to Standingrock: flooding her cell, threatening guards and threatening inmates.

On August 26, Pierce reportedly threatened another inmate saying, “you just signed your death warrant.” She also said she was going to kill herself if she didn’t get out of her cell.

A few weeks later she was found speaking to Standingrock through the shower vent. It took four officers to get her back into her cell, even with belly chains on her. The next day she threatened an officer saying, “If I am ever without restraints, I will [expletive] you up and kill you!”

Other behavior includes threatening to rip a detention officer’s head off, asking another inmate how to kill someone without a weapon, talking about using the wires from a cell camera to hurt staff and asking how much force/torque is needed to break someone’s neck with one’s hands.

The motion also details a threat where Pierce said she’d find the families of officers and hurt or kill them.

Pierce said if she ever gets out she’s going to shoot a cop in the face according to the legal document.

In her motion, Pabst writes “It is clear [Standingrock] intends on continuing on this path” and she asked the court to limit his movement to prevent a further security risk. She asked the same precautions to be taken against Pierce as well.