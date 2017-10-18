Wind storm ignites several fires in Flathead County

LAKESIDE- Area fire departments and districts were busy Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning putting out ignited by a windstorm.

Firefighters with the Somers Lakeside Fire Department took to their Facebook page to alert area residents to use caution in the area of the 600 block of Lakeside Blvd.

As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday there was still two down power lines in the area of the Bierny Creek Road substation, there are also trees blocking the road on Lakeside Blvd.

The photo attached is of the fire burning on Blacktail Mountain.

The fire department says they were called out twice Tuesday for fires. The fire grew from 1/2 an acre to roughly 40 acres and left in the care of the Forest Service.

No structures were threatened.

South Kalispell Fire Dept also helped in the suppression of fires that started.