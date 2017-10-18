Strong winds leave hundreds without power in western Montana

More than 100 people are waking up without power after fierce winds swept from the Bitterroot Valley through the Flathead Valley.

The storm toppled trees and slammed through power lines as it came in around 5PM Tuesday evening. Officials say crews are working to repair the downed power lines because they can create hazards like wildfires. They're also warning everyone across the region to be careful and be and aware of their surroundings. Our Nicole Mojarro spoke with Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton who said folks started to report power outages around 5 p.m. He also cautioned the public to be cautious about the weather conditions.

As of 7 a.m. many have had their power restored. Out of the nearly 1,500 customers who were intially out of power only an estimated 98 remain without power. Currently crews are on duty in the three areas remaining without power, one north of Missoula, another north of Helena and the last one that's south of Butte. According to the Northwestern Energy outage map power in those areas could be restored as early as 11 a.m. or as late as 12 p.m.

We will report more updates as they become available.