Late-night armed standoff ends in Butte with suspect in custody

BUTTE- Police in Butte say a standoff ended late Tuesday night on the 600 Block of South Montana Street after several hours of negotiations. 

It all began with a car chase according to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement then the standoff ensued at around 7:00 p.m.

Police surrounded the home and Sheriff Ed Lester said at the time, officers believed the suspect was armed. 

Eventually the standoff ended at around 10:00 p.m. with the man involved being transported to Saint James Healthcare with a self-inflicted laceration to his arm. 

No one else was injured in the standoff, but nearby homes were evacuated. 

