Late-night armed standoff ends in Butte with suspect in custody

The Brawl of the Wild has been a Montana tradition for 120 years and this November will be the 121st meeting between the Griz and the Bobcats.
BILLINGS- The Billings Police Department is investigating n officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel in Billings.
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
Fierce wind conditions from the Bitterroot Valley to the Flathead Valley...
Neighbors outraged after St. Maries, Idaho officer shoots deer.
UM is considering reinstating emergency response technology in the wake of Saturday's violent outbreak between two women at the homecoming game.
Fierce winds conditions from the Bitterroot Valley northward to the Flathead Valley have toppled trees onto power lines, creating tens-of-thousand of power outages and igniting forest fires.
BUTTE- Police in Butte say a standoff ended late Tuesday night on the 600 Block of South Montana Street after several hours of negotiations.
