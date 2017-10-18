UPDATE- Officers on 'leave', suspect in critical condition after Billings shooting

BILLINGS- An officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings has left a suspect in critical condition this morning and two officers on leave.

The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at the motel which is located on 1st Avenue North.

During a press conference with Billings Police Wednesday morning, investigators say two officers were involved and not hurt, those officers are Matt Edwards a 5-year veteran Billings Police Department and Jeremiah Adams a 4-year veteran of the Billings Police Department, both are on administrative leave.

Police were called to the motel earlier Wednesday and were met by the suspect, who remains unnamed at this time.

BPD says they responded to the Lazy KT Motel to find the suspect carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the motel.At one point the suspect racked the gun between his legs and then swung the gun up toward officers.

Police officers saw that moment as a threat and fired at the suspect striking the suspect in the torso, according to P-D.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Billings Police says the officers involved are victims of a 'violent crime" and their families are being taken care of.

Police say this event may be connected to another shooting that happened on the south side of Billings Tuesday evening.

Officers are still investigating.

