Special Bozeman City Commission meeting to be held tonight for Black Olive Project

Bozeman City Commission is holding its second controversial meeting of the week, this time about the Black Olive project.

It’s already been denied once, and a revamped design is now up for a decision.

Instead of being a 56 unit building, this new design will now only be a 47 unit. He also increased parking on site.

People who don’t like the project complain about the mass and scale and parking, while people who do like it, say it is better for taxpayers.

The building would be 5 stories and 47 units. That makes it a tall building blocking out a lot of views, and making it one of the tallest buildings in the area.

Also, Bozeman is not quite at capacity when it comes to parking in downtown Bozeman, but this project would put it pretty close.

The average rent for an apartment in Bozeman is more than 12-hundred dollars a month. In 2011 for a two bedroom apartment the average price was just under 600 dollars. Marilyn Guggenheim, a Bozeman resident for close to 20 years shares her thoughts on the development. She feels it should be scaled down.

Guggenheim said, “And I heard at a planning board meeting that some people testified and said that their neighbors had sold at least three houses anticipating that there will be a five story building looming over their yards. So, if it’s going to diminish the neighborhood quality of the place, then I think it should be scaled down.”

She continued, “It could be a possible solution to have affordable housing that matches the amount of high end housing here.”

However, the design is a pro for taxpayers. A new home built on the outside of town will cost a taxpayer more. Police already monitor this area, and the streets of Black and Olive are already managed by the city.

It will also be a plus environmentally. Why? They city will save on sewer and water and less people will be driving cars if they are right Downtown.

The meeting is tonight at 6 pm.