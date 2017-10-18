Strong winds bring power outages in Bitterroot, Missoula & Flathead counties

Fierce wind conditions from the Bitterroot Valley to the Flathead Valley have toppled trees onto power lines, creating tens of thousands of power outages and igniting forest fires.

Northwestern Energy said 285 customers in superior and 950 customers in the Stevensville area are still without power due to these damaging winds.

Butch Larcombe with the NorthWestern Energy said three of the company's transformer poles in the Bitterroot Valley are down and the company might wait until power is restored until fixing those poles.

Strong winds tonight are putting some homeowners throughout western Montana in the dark.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said folks started to report power outages around 5 p.m.

Sheriff Holton said fire departments from Victor, Stevensville, and Three-Mile areas have been responding to outages as well.

These fire departments are working on downed power lines because they can create hazards, like wildfires.

“The message we are trying to get out to people. Especially, the driving public, the winds are really strong and with power lines down. We want everybody to be real careful. Pay a lot of attention to your surroundings and slow down. That's the best thing they can do,” said Sheriff Holton.

Sheriff Holton said they don't know how many homes have been affected by this power outage or how long the outages will last.

Other areas of southwestern Montana have seen power restored.

Northwestern energy said 100 customers in Missoula and nearly 1,500 customers in the Thompson Falls and Plains area had their power restored.