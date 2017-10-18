Standoff in Butte is over - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Standoff in Butte is over

A standoff in Butte is now over after Butte police and a SWAT team responded, Tuesday night, to an apartment on the 600 block of S. Montana Street following a car chase. 

The standoff began at about 7 p.m. and was resolved shortly after 10 p.m.
Butte-Silver Bow County sheriff Ed Lester said the man involved was transported to St. James Healthcare, with a self-inflicted laceration to his arm.
Lester said nobody else was injured in the standoff.

Residents are able to return to their homes.

Lester says more information will be available on Wednesday.

