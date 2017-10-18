Additional buyouts offered to University of Montana employees

In an effort to cut costs, additional buyouts are being offered to University of Montana employees.

The university announced on Tuesday that it is offering voluntary severance packages to non-faculty employees.

At this time, it is not know how many employees this affects.

This buyout offer is the third made since May to address a declining budget, largely the result of decreased enrollment, and the first made to non-faculty members.

With the university spending close to 90-percent on personnel, 15-percent more than it is allotted, Communications Director Paula Short says that this is one way to address the problem, while creating choices and options for employees.

"Our president announced the VERP, which was a facility-oriented incentive program. We have also adjusted on how we use non-tenured faculty. WW have worked really hard. In fact, all new hires have to get president approval working on this high percentage."

The first buyout agreements were offered to 34 professors back in May. Of those, 11 accepted the offer.

That forced the university of issue a second round of buyout agreements. Of those, three professors accepted.

University officials say that the contract buyouts would save the university in the next two years more than $2.8-million dollars.

Short says that more information about the buyouts will come in detail from the president during two campus meetings on Wednesday.

Those are scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. and noon in the University Center Theater.