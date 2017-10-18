MSU alum leads fight against ISIS

U.S. backed forces count a major victory over ISIS Tuesday as they take back Raqqa, the terrorist group’s self-proclaimed capital.

One of the people leading this fight—MSU alumni Lt. Gen Paul Funk II, a decorated three star general recently appointed second commander of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

CJTF-OIR published an update in the fight against ISIS at the end of September. In its three years of operation, the task force has reclaimed 83% of ISIS held land and returned it to local governments.

On the MSU campus, Lt. Gen. Funk II and his father, retired Lieutenant General Paul “Butch” Funk, share a legacy of military and academic success, with shown dedication to their country and Montana.

In the halls of the ROTC in Hamilton Hall, the pictures of both father and son hang on the wall of fame, and Maj. Ryan Williams, head of the Dept. of Military Science and the Army ROTC, says seeing alumni lead distinguished military careers is a mark of pride for the department.

"We're obviously proud of all our graduates; we commissioned 12 graduates this year and as they go off into the force, we'll follow them, help when we can and be proud of them,” Maj. Williams said.

Lt. Gen. Funk II graduated in 1984 with a degree in speech therapy. His father, also a MSU and ROTC grad, is a native of Roundup and served in the military for 30 years.