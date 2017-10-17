Damaging winds cause power outages, fires in Bitterroot, Missoula, Flathead counties

Fierce winds conditions from the Bitterroot Valley northward to the Flathead Valley have toppled trees onto power lines, creating tens-of-thousand of power outages and igniting forest fires.

Northwestern Energy says that 285 customers in Superior and 950 customers in the Stevensville area were without power as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday due to the damaging winds. Power has been restored for nearly 100 customers in the Missoula area and nearly 1,500 customers in the Thompson Falls and Plains area.

Spokesperson Butch Larcombe says that three of the company's transformer poles in the Bitterroot Valley were down and the company might wait until power is restored before fixing those poles.

More than 6,000 people were without power in the Flathead Valley due to howling winds.

The Flathead Electric Cooperative's Power Outage Viewer showed several areas along US Highway, west and east of Kalispell, experiencing electrical outages.

Then, it showed several individual areas without power in a wide swath of the county.

Rick Sacca with the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services say that he sent crews to 25 downed power lines on Tuesday.

He adds that fallen trees and branches sparked 13 new wildfires, with the the largest exceeding more than 100-acres in the Twin Creeks area near Lincoln County. Another fire is burning near Foys Lake.

Crews will extend their attack on four of those fires on Wednesday.

But Sacca says that right now, none are threatening homes or structures.