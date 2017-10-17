Damaging winds cause power outages, fires in Bitterroot, Missoula, Flathead counties

MISSOULA, Mont. - After a fight at the University of Montana homecoming football game in Missoula this weekend, a Helena woman was left with two black eyes. "The next thing I know is I am bleeding all over the place and I have no idea what happened," said Nancy Collick, the alleged victim. Nancy is still in shock and has been seeing different doctors to get her eyes and nose checked out.
MISSOULA, Mont. - After a fight at the University of Montana homecoming football game in Missoula this weekend, a Helena woman was left with two black eyes. "The next thing I know is I am bleeding all over the place and I have no idea what happened," said Nancy Collick, the alleged victim. Nancy is still in shock and has been seeing different doctors to get her eyes and nose checked out.
The Brawl of the Wild has been a Montana tradition for 120 years and this November will be the 121st meeting between the Griz and the Bobcats.
The Brawl of the Wild has been a Montana tradition for 120 years and this November will be the 121st meeting between the Griz and the Bobcats.
Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."
Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."
UM is considering reinstating emergency response technology in the wake of Saturday's violent outbreak between two women at the homecoming game.
UM is considering reinstating emergency response technology in the wake of Saturday's violent outbreak between two women at the homecoming game.
A man was arrested at a Missoula hotel after he threatened to blow the place up. 43-year-old Paul Stanton faces a felony intimidation charge for threatening the hotel and employee safety after he was asked to leave.
A man was arrested at a Missoula hotel after he threatened to blow the place up. 43-year-old Paul Stanton faces a felony intimidation charge for threatening the hotel and employee safety after he was asked to leave.
Crews are onsite working to restore power now.
Crews are onsite working to restore power now.
Protesters gathered Monday night near the Fair Bridge Inn, as a New Zealand author and far right political activist spoke to supporters.
Protesters gathered Monday night near the Fair Bridge Inn, as a New Zealand author and far right political activist spoke to supporters.