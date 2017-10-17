Investigation update on the violent outbreak at the UM homecoming game

UM is considering reinstating emergency response technology in the wake of Saturday's violent outbreak between two women at the homecoming game.

University officials and police met this afternoon to discuss the case moving forward.

Police said that they are stepping up the investigation, by evaluating witness reports.

Only one of the two women has come forward, Nancy Collick from Helena.

She said that she was sitting in the back row of a bleacher section against a railing.

On top of the railing, sat the other woman, who Collick said was dangling her feet straddling her head and then a violent outbreak started.

"We have a detective assigned to the investigation. We are following up on some witness reports. At this point, we are looking at both sides. We have not identified the other party involved yet," said Ben Gladwin, UMPD Captain.

While Collick said she was attacked unprovoked, investigators aren't so sure.

"We are also following up on witness reports that an altercation was instigated by both parties," said Gladwin.

The unidentified woman involved left the scene before security arrived, begging the question, is there enough security at the games?

"We do have 60 security people present. We also have an upwards of 20 people and they have the ability to respond promptly. I always encourage people to let them know when things are potentially escalating or if they have any concerns," said Gladwin.

There used to be technology in place to allow fans the ability to unanimously text police if they felt unsafe at games, but it was abandoned due to non-use.

Now the university relies on people running to find security when there's an issue.

"Rest assured that we have all the security we could possibly fit in the stadium and afford to have there to make sure everyone has a safe and fun experience while they are at a grizzly football game," said Chuck Maes, Associate Athletic Director of Events and Operations.

Police said that the woman sitting on the rail should have been told to get down.