Strong winds knock out power

High winds are expected through the Kalispell/Missoula area on October 17th. These high winds took power out for Flathead Energy costumers in the Flathead County. Crews are onsite working to restore power now.

The Flathead County warns those in the area that traffic signals are out all around the county due to high winds.

High wind warnings are in effect until 9:00 PM.

Photo courtesy of MGN