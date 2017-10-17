Trump's lawyers to ask judge to toss emoluments lawsuit - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump's lawyers to ask judge to toss emoluments lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By TAMI ABDOLLAH
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's lawyers want a federal judge in New York to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the president of violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments.
    
The lawsuit was filed in January in the federal court in New York by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. It centers on the "Emoluments Clause," which says U.S. officials can't "accept any present, emolument, office, or title of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state" without Congress' consent.
    
The hearing Wednesday was expected to focus on whether the plaintiffs have legal "standing" to sue, or sufficient connection or harm.
    
Justice Department lawyers representing Trump say the plaintiffs don't, and want the judge to dismiss the case.
    
A ruling isn't immediately expected Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.