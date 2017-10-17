Man arrested for bomb threat, smearing feces on hotel walls - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man arrested for bomb threat, smearing feces on hotel walls

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

A man was arrested at a Missoula hotel after he threatened to blow the Reserve Street business up. 43-year-old Paul Stanton faces a felony intimidation charge for threatening the hotel and employee safety after he was asked to leave. 

Hotel staff told Stanton he needed to leave after finding feces on the walls of his room. At this point, they say he threatened them. Police picked Stanton up at the hotel.  

He faces two other misdemeanors for the incident: Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

Stanton appears in Justice Court on Oct. 18. 

