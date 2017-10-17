UM Marching Band does not have enough funding to attend the Griz vs. Bobcats game

The Grizzly Marching Band will not being able to attend the Griz vs. Bobcats game due to funding this year.

Kevin Griggs, Director of the UM Marching Band, said that the UM Athletic Department usually provides the funding, but because of budget cuts they could not provide funding.

Griggs said that they are trying to find other avenues for funding, but they have not been successful yet.

The Brawl of the Wild has been a Montana tradition for 120 years and this November will be the 121st meeting between the Griz and the Bobcats.

This November could also be the first time that the Grizzly Marching Band will NOT be able to attend the game that is being held in Bozeman this year.

The band plays at every home game, and in the past, traveled to conference games and championship games.

The marching band works tirelessly every year to not only perform at home games, but also various activities on campus as well as in the community.

There is just a month left before the game in Bozeman, and the Griz Marching Band still does not have enough funding.

If you would like to make a donation please contact the marching band at 406-370-8730.