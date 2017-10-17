Bozeman City Commissioners unanimously vote to join bathroom bill lawsuit

Bozeman City Commissioners voted unanimously to join a lawsuit against a controversial bathroom bill. The bill requires transgender people to use the bathroom of their birth gender.

City Hall gave the public a chance to share input before the decision was made, with a majority of people urging commissioners to join the American Civil Liberties Union in the fight against I-183. The ACLU says this discriminates against transgender and non-binary people and is unconstitutional.

Proponents of I-183 say the bill is about public safety and privacy.

Commissioner Chris Mehl said the city was against the bill on principle but wanted to take a few days to figure out the best course of action.

"It's really a tactical question now, do we join one or more lawsuits, who are we partnering with. But the goal really is the same: let's move on. We have much more important things to be doing as a city. We don't identify a problem here and we want to respect individual rights," Mehl said.

I-183 would also prevent cities from having non-discrimination ordinances protecting the LGBT community.

The city of Missoula has also joined the ACLU against I-183. Butte and Helena may also consider it.