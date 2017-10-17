Crews complete efforts to stabilize Glacier's Sperry Chalet - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crews complete efforts to stabilize Glacier's Sperry Chalet

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The efforts to stabilize the remains of a historic Montana dormitory that was severely damaged by an Aug. 31 wildfire are done.
    
The Missoulian reports  a 10-person national park crew was flown from the Sperry Chalet hotel building on Monday after working for two weeks to brace the structure in a race against winter conditions.
    
The exterior rock walls of the structure built in 1914 survived the fire, which completely burned out interior floors and the roof. Outlying buildings including the kitchen, dining room and utility cabin also survived the blaze.
    
The Glacier National Park Conservancy covered the cost of stabilization efforts by raising $111,200 from private donors. The remaining funds will be set aside to pay for work specific to the Sperry Chalet next year.
  

