Concerns raised about emergency notifications after terrible fire season

After a devastating wildfire season across our state And deadly wildfires now happening in California, Concerns are being raised about emergency notifications and the ability to communicate during the danger and chaos.

So far, 1,800 people have signed up for the notifications just in the Gallatin County alone.

These emergency alerts are crucial for communicating potential dangers and evacuations when wildfires break out, but one part of the system does have its draw backs.

So far, the roaring fires across California’s wine country have killed more than forty people, and destroyed nearly six-thousand buildings and homes.

That’s something the Director of Emergency Management in Gallatin County wants to prevent from happening in our state.

Gallatin county does have wireless emergency alerts, But it isn’t full proof.

Lonergan says that they only provide 90 characters, so it’s hard to detail what the emergency is and if there is a problem in Big Sky the message will be sent to everyone in the county. That’s why he encourages people to sign up for the community notification system.

Lonergan said, “It’s a challenging tool to sue, and that’s the challenge that Sonoma County had. We encourage everybody to register in our community notification system because then we can target it. We can target to people that are actually effected, send them specific messages on what those specific people are supposed to do.”