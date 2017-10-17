Trevor Loudon brings both supporters and protesters

Protesters gathered Monday night near the Fair Bridge Inn, as a New Zealand author and political activist spoke to supporters.

His name is Trevor Loudon and he's known for his books "Barack Obama and The Enemies Within" and "The Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists, and Progressives in the U.S Congress”.

Monday, protesters settled camp behind the Fair Bridge Inn, waiting to peacefully debate with Loudon supporters and to offer them free soup.

Trevor Loudon's event was organized by a Missoula political group "Last Chance Patriots".

The group booked Loudon, who said he spoke Monday night to spread his message about United States politics.

"Penetration of the U.S Government through Congress and the executive branch. Because there are not any background checks in Congress, no security checks whatsoever. Radical groups for some years have been infiltrating the people into the United States Congress,” said Loudon.

While Loudon was speaking, protesters like Jackson Sapp were waiting eagerly with warm soup for a friendly debate with supporters of the far-right author.

"This kind of rhetoric can introduce to ideologies that they normally never come into interaction with. This is a very radical event for these people to come here. They leave with certain assumptions about who I am, that they didn't enter with. We want to be out here, standing here to say come meet ‘The Enemy Within’. We are the enemy to you, come meet us and have some soup and a sandwich. Come and tell us what you think we are doing,” said Jackson Sapp, protester.

For Loudon supporter, Susanna Pyron she said that she would discuss politics with the protestors and is appreciative of the peaceful protests.

"As long as they are peaceful. Use words then they don't have to be violent,” said Susanna Pryon, Loudon supporter.

For Loudon, he said he could not agree more. Loudon added he doesn't mind protesting, as long as it's done in a proper manner.

"Look I get protesters all the time. I don't mind people protesting as long as they are doing it for the right reasons,” said Loudon.

Trevor Loudon will be speaking tomorrow in Kalispell.