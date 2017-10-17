Trevor Loudon brings both supporters and protesters - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trevor Loudon brings both supporters and protesters

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Protesters gathered Monday night near the Fair Bridge Inn, as a New Zealand author and political activist spoke to supporters.

His name is Trevor Loudon and he's known for his books "Barack Obama and The Enemies Within" and "The Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists, and Progressives in the U.S Congress”.

Monday, protesters settled camp behind the Fair Bridge Inn, waiting to peacefully debate with Loudon supporters and to offer them free soup. 

Trevor Loudon's event was organized by a Missoula political group "Last Chance Patriots".

The group booked Loudon, who said he spoke Monday night to spread his message about United States politics.

"Penetration of the U.S Government through Congress and the executive branch. Because there are not any background checks in Congress, no security checks whatsoever. Radical groups for some years have been infiltrating the people into the United States Congress,” said Loudon.

While Loudon was speaking, protesters like Jackson Sapp were waiting eagerly with warm soup for a friendly debate with supporters of the far-right author.

"This kind of rhetoric can introduce to ideologies that they normally never come into interaction with. This is a very radical event for these people to come here. They leave with certain assumptions about who I am, that they didn't enter with. We want to be out here, standing here to say come meet ‘The Enemy Within’. We are the enemy to you, come meet us and have some soup and a sandwich. Come and tell us what you think we are doing,” said Jackson Sapp, protester.

For Loudon supporter, Susanna Pyron she said that she would discuss politics with the protestors and is appreciative of the peaceful protests.

"As long as they are peaceful. Use words then they don't have to be violent,” said Susanna Pryon, Loudon supporter.

For Loudon, he said he could not agree more. Loudon added he doesn't mind protesting, as long as it's done in a proper manner.

"Look I get protesters all the time. I don't mind people protesting as long as they are doing it for the right reasons,” said Loudon.

Trevor Loudon will be speaking tomorrow in Kalispell. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A fight at the UM homecoming game left a woman with two black eyes

    A fight at the UM homecoming game left a woman with two black eyes

    Monday, October 16 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-10-17 00:20:05 GMT

    Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."

    Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."

  • City of Bozeman to hold controversial meeting tonight discussing "Bathroom Bill"

    City of Bozeman to hold controversial meeting tonight discussing "Bathroom Bill"

    Monday, October 16 2017 6:16 AM EDT2017-10-16 10:16:09 GMT

    Tonight the City of Bozeman will hold a very controversial commission meeting, considering the motion of authorizing the city to participate as a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the Montana Locker Room Privacy Act. 

    Tonight the City of Bozeman will hold a very controversial commission meeting, considering the motion of authorizing the city to participate as a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the Montana Locker Room Privacy Act. 

  • Trevor Loudon brings both supporters and protesters

    Trevor Loudon brings both supporters and protesters

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-10-17 05:20:11 GMT

    Protesters gathered Monday night near the Fair Bridge Inn, as a New Zealand author and far right political activist spoke to supporters. 

    Protesters gathered Monday night near the Fair Bridge Inn, as a New Zealand author and far right political activist spoke to supporters. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • PHOTOS: Crime Stoppers offering rewards for information on fugitives

    PHOTOS: Crime Stoppers offering rewards for information on fugitives

    Sunday, March 8 2015 12:56 PM EDT2015-03-08 16:56:13 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering cash rewards for information that leads to the arrests of some new fugitives.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering cash rewards for information that leads to the arrests of some new fugitives. If you recognize any of the following people and have information that aids in their capture, Crime Stoppers will give you a cash reward if you call their tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

  • Man rescued after falling from steep river slope

    Man rescued after falling from steep river slope

    Monday, October 16 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-10-16 17:27:59 GMT

    A 76-year-old Texas man was assisted over the weekend by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Division. The man sustained a head wound and was disoriented after he ended up below some cliffs on a difficult to access stretch of the river. 

    A 76-year-old Texas man was assisted over the weekend by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Division. The man sustained a head wound and was disoriented after he ended up below some cliffs on a difficult to access stretch of the river. 

  • LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    Thursday, February 27 2014 11:49 AM EST2014-02-27 16:49:33 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.

  • Woman abducted at a Spokane supermarket, found along Highway 53 in Rathdrum; Three suspects arrested

    Woman abducted at a Spokane supermarket, found along Highway 53 in Rathdrum; Three suspects arrested

    Monday, November 30 2015 6:54 PM EST2015-11-30 23:54:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On the night of November 25, 2015, Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Highway 53 and hidden Valley Road for a report of a woman walking along the highway bound in duct tape. Deputies say several people stopped and helped the 25-year-old woman until deputies arrived.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On the night of November 25, 2015, Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Highway 53 and hidden Valley Road for a report of a woman walking along the highway bound in duct tape. Deputies say several people stopped and helped the 25-year-old woman until deputies arrived. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.