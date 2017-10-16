Grizzly Sports Report, 10-16-17 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grizzly Sports Report, 10-16-17

Posted: Updated:

Wide Receiver Keenan Curran and Head Coach Bob Stitt join Shaun Rainey to talk about the big win over North Dakota and discuss the new Champions Center. 

