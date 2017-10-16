Grizzly Sports Report, 10-16-17

On this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach talks about what former Washington State A.D. Bill Moos meant to the University and what he hopes to see from the upcoming search to fill Moos' position. Leach also looks back on the many issues his team had against Cal, and looks ahead to a homecoming game against Colorado. In the Fan Question of the Week, he explains what he would name his boat (if he had one) and why.

