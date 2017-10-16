A fight at the UM homecoming game left a woman with two black eyes

After an fight at the University of Montana homecoming football game in Missoula this weekend, a Helena woman was left with two black eyes.

"The next thing I know is I am bleeding all over the place and I have no idea what happened," said Nancy Collick, the alleged victim.

Nancy is still in shock and has been seeing different doctors to get her eyes and nose checked out.

"I'm healing. I'm getting there. Yea it’s a little scary even thinking about going to another game and it's always something I've always enjoyed is going to the live Griz games," said Nancy.

But this weekend's homecoming game was very different.

She said that she was sitting near the right of the student section by the 30 yard line when a woman was sitting on the railing right behind her dangling her feet.

Nancy said that her daughter asked the woman politely to move her feet down and she said that she just moved one down.

"And I was like it's ok I'll just move down and obviously when I stood up, I don't know what she thought because next thing I know is I'm bent over with blood pouring out of my face and people are screaming and yelling," said Nancy.

Nancy says she was trying to avoid any confrontation by getting up and moving her seat.

She says the woman ran away.

"I'm sorry that she felt that she needed to attack me because I just don't understand why she did," said Nancy.

Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation.

For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."

UM spokeswoman told us they are looking to the other person if you have any more information on this incident.

University police ask that you call 406-243-2777.