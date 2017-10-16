City Club Missoula hosted a mayoral forum Monday afternoon

City Club Missoula hosted a mayoral forum featuring incumbent John Engen and challenger Lisa Triepke.

The forum was held at the Double Tree Totel in Missoula this afternoon.

City Club said that there were over 200 people in attendance, which they believe is the largest attendance they have had for a mayoral forum.

The two candidates John Engen and Lisa Triepke were asked questions about popular issues such as taxes, health care, state policies and affordable housing.

"There's two ways that we can affect it. One is trying to approach it through the budget so we are not constantly raising property taxes and also to work within the community," said Triepke.

"We haven't done enough. And fundamentally we just need to do more, which is why we tipped up the housing office about a year and a half ago. Our first ever effort to be more intentional about creating housing opportunities for all Missoulians," said Mayor Engen.

The two candidates had the opportunity to ask each other questions.

Then the public was able to ask the candidates questions.

Each table came up with a question together to ask the candidates, so everyone in attendance was involved in the forum.