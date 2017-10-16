City Club Missoula hosted a mayoral forum Monday afternoon - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

City Club Missoula hosted a mayoral forum Monday afternoon

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

City Club Missoula hosted a mayoral forum featuring incumbent John Engen and challenger Lisa Triepke.

The forum was held at the Double Tree Totel in Missoula this afternoon.

City Club said that there were over 200 people in attendance, which they believe is the largest attendance they have had for a mayoral forum.

The two candidates John Engen and Lisa Triepke were asked questions about popular issues such as taxes, health care, state policies and affordable housing.

"There's two ways that we can affect it. One is trying to approach it through the budget so we are not constantly raising property taxes and also to work within the community," said Triepke.

"We haven't done enough. And fundamentally we just need to do more, which is why we tipped up the housing office about a year and a half ago. Our first ever effort to be more intentional about creating housing opportunities for all Missoulians," said Mayor Engen.

The two candidates had the opportunity to ask each other questions.

Then the public was able to ask the candidates questions.

Each table came up with a question together to ask the candidates, so everyone in attendance was involved in the forum.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A fight at the UM homecoming game left a woman with two black eyes

    A fight at the UM homecoming game left a woman with two black eyes

    Monday, October 16 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-10-17 00:20:05 GMT

    Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."

    Nancy reported the incident to University police, but it is still under investigation. For now they're calling this a "mutual combatant situation."

  • City of Bozeman to hold controversial meeting tonight discussing "Bathroom Bill"

    City of Bozeman to hold controversial meeting tonight discussing "Bathroom Bill"

    Monday, October 16 2017 6:16 AM EDT2017-10-16 10:16:09 GMT

    Tonight the City of Bozeman will hold a very controversial commission meeting, considering the motion of authorizing the city to participate as a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the Montana Locker Room Privacy Act. 

    Tonight the City of Bozeman will hold a very controversial commission meeting, considering the motion of authorizing the city to participate as a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the Montana Locker Room Privacy Act. 

  • Trevor Loudon brings both supporters and protesters

    Trevor Loudon brings both supporters and protesters

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-10-17 05:20:11 GMT

    Protesters gathered Monday night near the Fair Bridge Inn, as a New Zealand author and far right political activist spoke to supporters. 

    Protesters gathered Monday night near the Fair Bridge Inn, as a New Zealand author and far right political activist spoke to supporters. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • PHOTOS: Crime Stoppers offering rewards for information on fugitives

    PHOTOS: Crime Stoppers offering rewards for information on fugitives

    Sunday, March 8 2015 12:56 PM EDT2015-03-08 16:56:13 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering cash rewards for information that leads to the arrests of some new fugitives.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering cash rewards for information that leads to the arrests of some new fugitives. If you recognize any of the following people and have information that aids in their capture, Crime Stoppers will give you a cash reward if you call their tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

  • Man rescued after falling from steep river slope

    Man rescued after falling from steep river slope

    Monday, October 16 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-10-16 17:27:59 GMT

    A 76-year-old Texas man was assisted over the weekend by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Division. The man sustained a head wound and was disoriented after he ended up below some cliffs on a difficult to access stretch of the river. 

    A 76-year-old Texas man was assisted over the weekend by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Division. The man sustained a head wound and was disoriented after he ended up below some cliffs on a difficult to access stretch of the river. 

  • LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    Thursday, February 27 2014 11:49 AM EST2014-02-27 16:49:33 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.

  • Woman abducted at a Spokane supermarket, found along Highway 53 in Rathdrum; Three suspects arrested

    Woman abducted at a Spokane supermarket, found along Highway 53 in Rathdrum; Three suspects arrested

    Monday, November 30 2015 6:54 PM EST2015-11-30 23:54:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On the night of November 25, 2015, Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Highway 53 and hidden Valley Road for a report of a woman walking along the highway bound in duct tape. Deputies say several people stopped and helped the 25-year-old woman until deputies arrived.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On the night of November 25, 2015, Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Highway 53 and hidden Valley Road for a report of a woman walking along the highway bound in duct tape. Deputies say several people stopped and helped the 25-year-old woman until deputies arrived. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.