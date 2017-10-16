Me too: Social media shares thousands of sexual harassment stories in viral movement

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer

Me too. Two short words have triggered a movement across social media platforms this week and are helping raise awareness of sexual harassment people experience on a daily basis.

Actress Alyssa Milano is credited with sparking the conversation with a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Milano's tweet has received nearly 50,000 replies as of Monday afternoon. Other celebrities joined the conversation as well.

Me too — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) October 16, 2017

Several men spoke up as well including actor Javier Muñoz:

Me too. I don’t know if means anything coming from a gay man but it’s happened. Multiple times. — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) October 15, 2017

Men,



Don't say you have a mother, a sister, a daughter...



Say you have a father, a brother, a son who can do better.



We all can.#MeToo — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 16, 2017

The hashtag has spread from Twitter to Facebook and Instagram as well, but is not confined to celebrities and comes nowhere close to a full list of people who have experienced harassment. As Alexis Benveniste points out, those who posted "Me too" are the only ones to experience harassment.

Reminder that if a woman didn't post #MeToo, it doesn't mean she wasn't sexually assaulted or harassed. Survivors don't owe you their story. — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) October 16, 2017

It's not the first time a hashtag has drawn attention to sexual harassment. In 2014, following a shooting near the UC Santa Barbara campus that left seven people dead, Twitter responded with the hashtag #YesAllWomen went viral while showing that yes, all women have experienced some form of harassment, misogyny and discrimination.