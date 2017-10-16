Montana wildlife officials say poached deer likely suffered

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.



Fish, Wildlife and Parks Warden Todd Tryan said in a statement Monday that one of the animals, a fawn, was found injured but still alive and had to be put down.



The animals were shot with a shotgun loaded with shells typically used to hunt pheasants.



They were found by a local resident Sunday morning in northern McCone County, where the dead deer were scattered along a two-mile stretch of road 528.



Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible and offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

