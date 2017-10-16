Wyoming woman gets probation for giving pot gummy to child

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming woman will serve four years of probation for giving a marijuana gummy to her daughter.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Vanessa Smith was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in July to delivery of marijuana to a minor and child endangerment with methamphetamine, both felonies.



Smith was sentenced to four to five years imprisonment on the two felonies, with those sentences suspended. If she successfully completes probation, she won't have to go to prison.



Court documents say police alleged Smith returned from Colorado with marijuana edibles from a dispensary. After noticing Smith's daughter seemed out of sorts, Smith's sister asked about the child. Smith's boyfriend told the sister Smith had given the girl a marijuana gummy "to calm (the child) down.



Smith initially pleaded not guilty.

