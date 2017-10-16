Off-road vehicle deaths are rising: Here's what you should know to keep your kids safe

Many kids and even adults are cruising around on off-road vehicles. New numbers show that thousands of children die of accidents on these vehicles each year. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission in Montana there have been 136 reported deaths in the state involving ATV’s since 1982.

According to healthy living fatal injuries could be reduced by 42% with safety education. In Montana if you are between 12 to16 years old and driving an off highway recreational vehicle on public roads drivers education is required and it’s also a law that you must carry proof of successful completion of an approved O.H.R.V. or snowmobile safety education course.

There are also laws regarding the age limit of riding certain off-road vehicles. Missoula Arctic Cat Service Tech Max Lorenzen said “So the 50cc's is the smaller unit and that's up to 12 years old and then anything above that like 90 cc would be 16 and above that's the law as far as that anything above that you have to be 16 or above just to be on that.:”

For any parent who wants more information on laws and informative safety courses for off road vehicles you can visit your local Department of Motor Vehicles.