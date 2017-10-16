Off-road vehicle deaths are rising: Here's what you should know to keep your kids safe

Many kids and even adults are cruising around on off-road vehicles. New numbers show that thousands of children die of accidents on these vehicles each year. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission in Montana there have been 136 reported deaths in the state involving ATV’s since 1982.
According to healthy living fatal injuries could be reduced by 42% with safety education. In Montana if you are between 12 to16 years old and driving an off highway recreational vehicle on public roads drivers education is required and it’s also a law that you must carry proof of successful completion of an approved O.H.R.V. or snowmobile safety education course.
There are also laws regarding the age limit of riding certain off-road vehicles. Missoula Arctic Cat Service Tech Max Lorenzen said “So the 50cc's is the smaller unit and that's up to 12 years old and then anything above that like 90 cc would be 16 and above that's the law as far as that anything above that you have to be 16 or above just to be on that.:”
For any parent who wants more information on laws and informative safety courses for off road vehicles you can visit your local Department of Motor Vehicles.
According to Glacier National Park's Facebook page, a crew of 10 were flown to Sperry Chalet on Wednesday, October 4th.
Walter has been with Kaelyn through everything, including helping Kaelyn practice insulin shots.
And Montana could be seeing a boost in its economy because of that.
Right now this is the only program of its kind in Montana and with its success, Kalispell Regional Medical Center hopes other hospitals in Montana will also adopt the program.
According to the study, 1 in 58 drivers in the state of Montana will come in contact with wildlife and have damage to their vehicle.
Tonight the City of Bozeman will hold a very controversial commission meeting, considering the motion of authorizing the city to participate as a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the Montana Locker Room Privacy Act.
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming woman will serve four years of probation for giving a marijuana gummy to her daughter.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.
Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of 23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.
Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.
Milano cited a friend and asked people to reply "me too" to the tweet if they've experienced sexual assault or harassment.
A 76-year-old Texas man was assisted over the weekend by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Division. The man sustained a head wound and was disoriented after he ended up below some cliffs on a difficult to access stretch of the river.
