City of Bozeman to hold controversial meeting tonight discussing "Bathroom Bill"

Tonight the City of Bozeman will hold a very controversial commission meeting, considering the motion of authorizing the city to participate as a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the Montana Locker Room Privacy Act.

The bill would require people to use public bathrooms, locker rooms and other facilities that match the gender listed on their birth certificate, regardless of the gender they identify with.

Public agencies would be required to provide separate facilities for males and females.

The city commission meeting has been delayed until tonight at six o’clock. Commissioners said the delay was to gather more information.

But this morning there are a lot of arguments both for and against this topic. Commissioner Chris Mehl who opposes the bill, explains both sides of the argument.

Mehl said, "People who support 183, some people argue that a man may go into a ladies room and then when he is caught, argue that he is transgendered and try to get out of any charges. He would violate privacy in the ladies room, but then would have an excuse so their wouldn't be prosecution for somebody that had ill intent.”

He continued, “They are against the initiative because at first they believe it should be local control, a Bozeman or a Helena, or Havre should be able to decide what's going to happen. Second is it seems to be a solution in search of a problem. No incidents in Montana or anywhere in the country where this has been an issue, another reason is liability."

If passed, the bill would allow people to police others on the bathroom they are using, and demand they show identification.

Bozeman has nearly one-hundred restrooms that would be affected if this ballot becomes law.

The bill would also prohibit cities from having non-discrimination ordinances, which protect gay and transgender people in hiring and housing.