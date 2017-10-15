Tackling the Missoula Maze to get into fall spirit

Fall is here and Halloween is around the corner and there's nothing like tackling a maze to get you into the fall spirit.

This year's Missoula Maze comes with new themes and new mazes.

Mark Crider, Owner of the Missoula Maze said a lot of prep work took place this year.

Prep work like trimming the corn maze and thinking of new maze trails.

Overall, he said it takes about two weeks to set up the fall tradition.

However, all the work has been completed and now you can check out the maze, including a new theme in their new maze.

"This year theme is northwestern wildlife. If you come during the day you can get a clue sheet. It's about the animals from the north-west. There are different levels of questions and difficulty levels you can take to get yourself through it,” said Crider.

Crider said if maze-goers want a challenge they should come at night when there aren't any clues to get you through the maze.

Besides the maze, they offer a pumpkin patch and a petting zoo.

The last day for the Missoula Maze is October 31st.

For more information go to http://www.missoulamaze.com/