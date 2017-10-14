Griz cruise against North Dakota, win 41-17

The Montana Grizzlies improved to 5-2, and 3-1 in the Big Sky Conference after dismantling the defending Big Sky Champions North Dakota 41-17. The game wasn't even that close, as the Montana defense held the Fighting Hawks to 343 total yards.

It didn't start off well for the Griz, as the offense turned the ball over on three of their first four possessions. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gresch Jensen was intercepted on the first offensive play for the Griz. Jensen also threw another interception later in the first half, as fumbled as he scrambled out during the third series.

But the Griz defense only yielded 3 points for three quarters, and forced two turnovers, including a spectacular interception by sophomore Josh Sandry. North Dakota put their heads down and wanted the run the ball all game, and the Griz did not get burned by a long run until the second team players were in the game.

Jensen ended up having his best game of his career through the air, going 22-35 for 423 yards and three touchdowns. He found Keenan Curran twice in the endzone, and Samori Toure scored first after taking a screen pass 31 yards to the house.

Montana had it's best day of offense, going for 604 yards total. Brandon Purdy was 3-4 on field goals for the day, having his last attempt blocked by the Fighting Hawks

After giving up 42 second half points to the Eastern Washington Eagles three weeks ago and losing the game, the Montana Grizzlies have now one three in a row against Portland State, Idaho State, and now North Dakota. The enter their one bye week sitting nice in the Big Sky Conference standings, and will now have two weeks to get ready for the undefeated Weber State Wildcats in Ogden.