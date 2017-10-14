SWX Friday Night Sports Takeover: 10/13

It was a big night around the state of Montana for high school football. Week seven yielded big upsets, and posted results that might raise some eyebrows.
Glacier won their third game in a row, getting the upset win against Capital 30-27. Senior, Big Sky, and West continued to roll through their schedules.
Ben Wineman brings you full Class AA highlights, as well as two Class B games from Western Montana, including Loyola giving Bigfork their first loss of the season.
When Jordan Schlauch isn't scoring goals for the Belgrade boys soccer team, you might catch him helping out at the concession stand, or running papers for teachers, really anything to help his school out.
“A senior, number one, Kylie Willet!!” As a volleyball captain and a student leader of the Frenchtown school community, Kylie Willet embodies the word written on her shirt.
On a Tuesday afternoon at Whitefish middle school, Travis Catina is helping teach new wrestlers some moves.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.
Friends and family members are dealing with the tragic death of a Montana couple. A Saturday avalanche claimed the life of 23-year-old Inge Perkins, a Bozeman resident. During the avalanche, her boyfriend was stuck as well. 27-year-old Hayden Kennedy was rescued from the snow but took his life.
A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in the Hamilton area after leading police on a car chase. 39-year-old James Franklin Wages was suspected in at least eight vehicles thefts and numerous other crimes in Ravalli and Missoula Counties.
If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning.
Grab your popcorn; it’s time for a movie! Warren Miller Entertainment, for the first time ever has chosen Bozeman as one of three locations to host the worldwide premiere of Warren Miller’s latest film “Line of Descent.”
Traffic is being directed around an accident on Highway 2 East in Kalispell after a truck and jeep collided.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An accomplished climber who took his own life after his girlfriend died in a southwestern Montana avalanche left directions to lead a recovery team to her body.
