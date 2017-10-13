The origins of Friday the 13th - - as described in a new documentary about Freemasonry

Why is Friday the 13th supposed to be bad luck?

Most people have no idea that it’s a historic event that actually caused this.

A new film called "33 and Beyond - - The Royal Art of Freemasonry" describes the event in history, along with lifting the veil on what is a centuries-old secret society called the Free Masons.

The documentary describes how Freemasonry began back in the 1300s with the Knights Templar, the Pope's army.

On Friday the 13th, 1307, Pope Clement and King Philip had the leader of the Knights Templar arrested, and along with other knights they were burned at the stake.

From the stake, the head knight cursed the Pope and King Philip, who then both died within the year.

The red carpet world premiere of the film was at the Masonic Theater Grand Lodge of Freemasonry in San Francisco Friday night

If you’d like to know more about the film, you can go to www.TheRoyalArtMovie.com.