WATCH: Mom buys “Feisty Pet” toy for son, it backfires

WATERTOWN - A Watertown mom is going viral for a video she posted after she purchased a “Feisty Pet” toy for her kids, thinking it would be a fun surprise.

Well… it backfired. If you're looking for a way to traumatize your child, look no further.

Jessica Mags uploaded the video to Facebook Wednesday morning, and it’s been shared more than 700,000 times.

Jessica noted that her son is just fine, and loves watching the video she took of his first encounter with the terrifying toy.

Watch: