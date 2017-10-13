Montana provider says it will go broke without subsidy

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's insurance commissioner says two companies offering health insurance through the individual market cannot adjust their rates to take into account President Donald Trump's decision to end federal subsidies for low- to middle-income workers.



Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale says he'll hold the Montana Health Co-op and PacificSource Health Plans to the rate increases they proposed, which average 4 percent for the co-op and 7.4 percent for PacificSource.



Jerry Dworak with the Montana Health Co-op says if the company isn't allowed to update its rates or leave the state it would end up in receivership due to a political game intent on sabotaging the Affordable Care Act.



Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana submitted premium increases of about 22.3 percent to account for the possibility of losing the subsidy.

