Missoula is electric tonight with UM's homecoming this weekend.

Missoula is electric tonight with UM’s homecoming is this weekend.

There was a lot of energy and excitement on campus Friday with the pep rally and some students are hiking the "M" and lighting it up.

There is also a 5K race, a parade, and football game Saturday.

Students on campus talked about the events they are looking forward to this weekend.

"I'm definitely excited for the football game. The parade will be a blast. There is going to be a lot of tailgating, so I'm definitely going to hit that up, but definitely the football game," said Maria Begger.

"Tickets sold out immediately, so i am really glad that I got one. But i definitely think so. There have been posters everywhere. I definitely think it is going to be more crazy," said Liudmila Karaseva.

People in downtown stores are also excited for this weekend.

Angie Doucette at the "M" store said that the store is having homecoming discounts all weekend and will be handing out free kettle corn on game day.

"I have to say we have had a lot more traffic and everyone is always excited to buy their Griz accessories, so we always have a lot of fun customers coming in this week," said Doucette.

Downtown missoula will be gridlocked Saturday morning because of the parade and homecoming hustle 5K race.

"This is more about bringing the griz family together, not just regular family," said Alison Laundrie.

Alison Laundrie with Run Wild Missoula said that she is expecting about 150 people to race in the 5K.

She said that this race is special because there is a lot more energy and people dress up in their Griz gear.

"It's a lot of fun because it is not as competitive as our other 5Ks. So it is a great way to kick off homecoming weekend and really get people out who wouldn't necessarily run other 5Ks," said Laundrie.

The 5K will begin on the corner of Higgins and Broadway tomorrow at 9:55 AM right before the parade begins at 10 AM.